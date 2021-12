Two separate shootings in D.C. on Saturday left a man dead and another man wounded, police said.

The first shooting happened at around 1:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace SE. D.C. police said they pronounced a man dead on the scene, but did not provide his name or a potential motive for the shooting.

Just before 5:30 p.m., another man was found shot at 4th and K streets NW, according to authorities. His condition is not known.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.