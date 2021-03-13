1 Injured After Bus, Motorcycle Crash in Fairfax County: Police

A person was rushed to a hospital in Fairfax County after a bus and a motorcycle crashed, police said.

The crash occurred on Jeff Todd Way near Richmond Highway Saturday morning, Fairfax County Police said.

The person suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Smoke and flames were seen near the bus as police responded.

No other injuries were reported.

@AdamTuss Fairfax County Connector bus on fire on Jeff Todd Way near Rt. 1 in Fairfax County. Hope everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/d1B7KrTowJ — Tyler Ray (@TRAYesq) March 13, 2021

Crash reconstruction detectives are investigating how the crash happened. Jeff Todd Way was closed between Pole Road and Richmond Highway, police said.

