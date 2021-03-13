1 Injured After Bus, Motorcycle Crash in Fairfax County: Police

A person was rushed to a hospital in Fairfax County after a bus and a motorcycle crashed, police said.
The crash occurred on Jeff Todd Way near Richmond Highway Saturday morning, Fairfax County Police said.
The person suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Smoke and flames were seen near the bus as police responded.
No other injuries were reported.
Crash reconstruction detectives are investigating how the crash happened. Jeff Todd Way was closed between Pole Road and Richmond Highway, police said.
