Fairfax County

1 Injured After Bus, Motorcycle Crash in Fairfax County: Police

Jeff Todd Way was closed between Pole Road and Richmond Highway, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

Courtesy of Tyler Ray

A person was rushed to a hospital in Fairfax County after a bus and a motorcycle crashed, police said.

The crash occurred on Jeff Todd Way near Richmond Highway Saturday morning, Fairfax County Police said.

The person suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Smoke and flames were seen near the bus as police responded.

No other injuries were reported.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Crash reconstruction detectives are investigating how the crash happened. Jeff Todd Way was closed between Pole Road and Richmond Highway, police said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

Fairfax Countycrash
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us