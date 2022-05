A man has died after a stabbing in Northwest Washington, D.C., police said early Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Rodman Street NW, in the Cleveland Park area, about 2:50 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A victim was found unconscious and not breathing, police said.

They were taken to a hospital and later reported dead, police said.

No one has been arrested or taken into custody.

