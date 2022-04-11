I-66

1 Dead After Tractor-Trailer Fire on I-66

By Amanda Hernández

A person is dead after a tractor-trailer caught fire Monday in Prince William County, Virginia, police say.

The name of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of their family.

The fire was reported at about 8:50 a.m. on eastbound I-66 near Exit 43, state police said. Troopers found the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames.

Chopper4 footage shows a crew attempting to clear debris and what remained of the vehicle.

Drivers were told to expect extended lane closures and delays.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

