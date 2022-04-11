1 Dead After Tractor-Trailer Fire on I-66

A person is dead after a tractor-trailer caught fire Monday in Prince William County, Virginia, police say.

The name of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of their family.

The fire was reported at about 8:50 a.m. on eastbound I-66 near Exit 43, state police said. Troopers found the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames.

Fatal tractor trailer fire closes Eastbound 66 main lanes in #Gainsville at Rt 29. #vatraffic able to get past using service road, expect extended closure and delays #BreakingNews @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/pAfSUxQCum — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) April 11, 2022

Chopper4 footage shows a crew attempting to clear debris and what remained of the vehicle.

Drivers were told to expect extended lane closures and delays.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.