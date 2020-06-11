Florida

Florida SeaWorld Parks Reopen With Masks, Temperature Checks

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are opening their gates with new restrictions

By Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two more Florida theme parks were opening Thursday after being closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are opening their gates with new restrictions.

Reservations are now required to enter the parks in order to limit capacity for social distancing. But SeaWorld Orlando will be closed on future Tuesdays and Thursdays and Busch Gardens will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the foreseeable future.

Health

Missouri 5 hours ago

No New Virus Cases Reported After Infected Missouri Hair Stylists Exposed 140 Clients

coronavirus 7 hours ago

New Study Asks If Survivor Plasma Could Prevent Coronavirus

Visitors age 2 and up will be required to wear face masks and everyone will have a temperature screening at the parks' entrances.

The openings of the parks owned by SeaWorld Entertainment come as Florida's theme parks industry is coming back to life. Universal Orlando Resort reopened last week after being closed since March, and Walt Disney World theme parks will be welcoming back visitors next month.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaSeaWorldreopenings
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us