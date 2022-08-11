Monkeypox Vaccine: Who Is Eligible in DC, Maryland and Virginia?

Monkeypox cases in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland are continuing to rise but nationally there is a limited supply of the monkeypox vaccine.

Due to the shortage, those who are more likely to be exposed to monkeypox are being prioritized to receive the vaccine. The two vaccines used for monkeypox are JYNNEOS, typically a two-dose vaccine spanning a four-week period, and ACAM2000, a single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The two-dose regimen is the preferred vaccine to protect against the virus and is offered in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in July that 2.5 million doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine have been ordered. In August, the FDA authorized a new dosing strategy to stretch the current supply of vaccines. One-fifth of the vaccine dose will be given but injected just under the skin rather than into deep tissue. The FDA said National Institutes of Health funded research from 2015 shows that the immune system reaction is nearly identical — 94% to 98% immunity response — in participants.

The District currently leads in the most monkeypox cases per capita and has specific eligibility requirements for the vaccine. Read on to learn more about whom the CDC recommends getting the vaccine and who is eligible for them in the D.C. area:

What Are the Symptoms of a Monkeypox Infection?

Symptoms of a monkeypox infection include:

Rash of fluid-filled blisters that can be painful

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

Some people will experience flu-like symptoms and then the rash. Others may only experience the rash.

People typically experience symptoms within three weeks of exposure, according to the CDC. The rash develops within four days of flu-like symptoms.

Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

Should You Get the Monkeypox Vaccine?

The CDC recommends people who may have been exposed or who may be more likely to be exposed to monkeypox get vaccinated.

This includes people who have been identified by a public health official to have had contact with monkeypox; people who know they have had sexual partners within the last two weeks diagnosed with monkeypox; people who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox; people whose jobs may expose them to monkeypox.

For more guidance from the CDC on who should get monkeypox vaccines, visit: cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox.

D.C. is expanding an isolation and quarantine site at a D.C. hotel to deal with the rising number of people experiencing homelessness who have been exposed to COVID-19 or monkeypox. News4’s Mark Segraves reports.

What Are the Side Effects of the Monkeypox Vaccine?

According to the CDC, the ACAM2000 vaccine has the potential for more side effects than the JYNNEOS vaccine. As a result, it is not recommended for people with weakened immune systems and some other conditions.

Before getting either monkeypox vaccine, you should ask your health care provider.

Visit the CDC's monkeypox FAQs for more information.

Who's Eligible for Monkeypox Vaccines in Washington, D.C.?

In D.C., you must be a District resident and age 18 or older to receive the monkeypox vaccine, according to the DC Department of Health.

Current eligibility in the District includes gay, bisexual and other men 18 and older who have sex with men and have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days; transgender women and nonbinary people assigned male at birth who have had sex with men; sex workers of any gender; and staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs.

At the start of its vaccination program, District officials were providing two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine but health officials changed its strategy to only give the initial shot. Officials said the single dose will provide immunity for about six months and allow more people to get vaccinated until more vaccine doses are available.

For more information on monkeypox vaccines in D.C., visit preventmonkeypox.dc.gov.

Where Can I Get a Monkeypox Vaccine in Washington, D.C.?

D.C. residents can pre-register for a monkeypox vaccine here. The District is offering walk-up monkeypox vaccine clinics on Fridays.

Who's Eligible for the Monkeypox Vaccine in Maryland?

The Maryland Department of Health is prioritizing monkeypox vaccines for people who have been identified by public health officials to have had close monkeypox contact and healthcare workers who may be exposed at work.

The state is also making vaccines available for people who are aware of having a sexual partner in the last 14 days with monkeypox; people in high-risk populations who in the past 14 days have had group sex or sex with multiple partners; staff of an event or venue with known monkeypox cases.

For more information on monkeypox in Maryland, visit health.maryland.gov/monkeypox.

Where Can I Get a Monkeypox Vaccine in Maryland?

Monkeypox vaccines in Maryland are being administered by local health departments. Residents can register for vaccine appointments in Prince George's and Montgomery counties.

Maryland reported another 20 cases of monkeypox Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 150. News4's Tracee Wilkins spoke with Dr. Peter DeMartino, the director of Infectious Disease Prevention and Health Services at the Maryland Department of Health.

Who's Eligible for a Monkeypox Vaccine in Virginia?

To receive the monkeypox vaccine in Virginia, you must provide proof of residency, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The VDH recommends monkeypox vaccinations for those who are age 18 or older with known exposure or who are at high risk of being exposed. That includes people with known monkeypox exposure or people who in the last 14 days who fall into the following categories: are gay, bisexual and other men who have had sex with men and had multiple or anonymous sexual partners; transgender women and non-binary people assigned male at birth who have had sex with men and multiple anonymous sexual partners; sex workers of any gender; staff at venues where sexual activity occurs; people of any sexual orientation or gender who attend venues where sexual activities occur.

For more information on monkeypox in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/monkeypox.

Where Can I Get the Monkeypox Vaccine in Virginia?

To find monkeypox vaccines in Virginia, contact your local health department.