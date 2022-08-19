DC Health Announces New Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy

DC Health is changing the way it administers the monkeypox vaccine in an effort to vaccinate more people.

The FDA recently approved the intradermal use of the vaccine – that’s when the shot is administered in between the layers of skin rather than below the skin. The method only requires one-fifth of the usual vaccine dose.

DC Health said the new vaccine strategy will allow them to resume second-dose appointments. Starting Saturday, DC Health will be emailing those who got their first dose, so that they can schedule their second appointments.

“Because we are in a situation where there are so few vaccines available, this is a way to expand the vaccine based upon the scientific evidence that we have,” said Dr. Adam Brown, emergency physician and founder of ABIG Health.

If the U.S. had an adequate supply of the monkeypox vaccine, this wouldn’t be necessary, Brown said, but it’s not a bad alternative.

“Our outer layer of the skin is rich with immune cells that fight off diseases all the time, and so when you give a vaccine in that top layer of the skin where there are a lot of immune cells, you actually get a really large response,” he said.

People currently eligible for the vaccine in D.C. are:

People of any sexual orientation or gender who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks

Sex workers

Staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs, like bathhouses, saunas and sex clubs

Brown said he understands people might be confused or concerned by the new strategy.

“Even though the dose is different, the route is different, but the effect is the same,” he said. “And that’s very similar to what happens with other medications that we give that the route can change the amount of milligram dosage that we actually give.”

He said it’s also important for those who are vaccinated to not get a false sense of security.

“Vaccines take at least three, four weeks before there is 60-80% protection, and really, you’re not fully protected until you’ve had the second dose,” he said.

All District residents can preregister for the monkeypox vaccine on DC Health’s website, but it’s important to note those not currently eligible won’t be contacted unless eligibility requirements change.