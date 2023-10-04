CDC creates new way to track dangerous heart condition 

Coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD) affects 4 million people worldwide, impacting more women than men. Despite how common this heart condition is, it is often overlooked in patients.

CMD is caused by decreased blood flow to tiny blood vessels in the heart, causing chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath and potentially a heart attack if it is left untreated.

Celina Gorre, CEO of WomenHeart, a national organization that promotes women’s heart health, was impacted by this dangerous condition, which sent her to the emergency room nine times over two years.

“Let's just say it was a really challenging two years of going back and forth to the ER, feeling like I wasn’t being believed that something was going on with my heart,” Gorre said.

After multiple tests, doctors were unable to pinpoint the cause of Gorre’s distress -- until she met Dr. Hayder Hashim, a cardiologist at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in D.C.

Using new technology called PressureWire X, Hashim diagnosed Gorre with CMD. Thanks to this diagnosis, Gorre has been able to manage her symptoms with medication.

Now, others will be able to get the same relief as Gorre. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a new diagnostic code to track CMD in patients around the world.

“It's a very good way for CDC, by giving a designation, to track the condition, to develop treatment, to help physicians like myself to understand it, to look at the data and understand what medication works, what medication didn’t work,” Hashim said.

Risk factors for CMD include diabetes, smoking, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.