DC Opening Vaccinations to More Groups of Workers

More people will be eligible for vaccinations in D.C. starting Thursday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday.

People who work in grocery stores, manufacturing, health and human services, social services, and food packaging will be eligible to schedule their vaccination appointments Thursday. This adds to the growing list of people eligible to schedule an appointment despite a shortage of vaccines available.

About 2,450 appointments will be available Thursday at 6 p.m. to D.C. residents who live in priority zip codes and either are 65 years or older or members of an eligible workforce group.

Priority zip codes are areas where residents are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus per the number of cases and mortality rate. The priority zip codes include 20422, 20011, 20017, 20018, 20002, 20001, 20019, 20020, 20032 and 20593.

DC Health will make about 2,450 additional appointments available at 6 p.m. on Friday for people 65 years or older and those who are part of an eligible workforce group, regardless of zip code.

Vaccination appointments will now be available on an alternating weekly schedule. Appointments will be available at 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays one week and 9 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays the next.

A supply of vaccinations is set aside for people who are only able to make an appointment over the phone.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to visit the vaccination website found here or call the District’s vaccination center.