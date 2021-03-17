DC Mayor Bowser Launches Spring Initiatives

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser visited Mount Pleasant on Wednesday to discuss the District’s spring initiatives and highlight the ongoing construction of the new 16th Street bus lanes.

The initiatives include spring cleanups in neighborhoods, keeping alleys and trash cans clean, and repairing sidewalks and potholes.

“DDOT has paved more than 240 miles of roadways across all eight wards of Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said. “So we’re going to build on that progress and get more of our roads in a state of good repair.”

There will be more than 100 neighborhood cleanups this weekend across the District.

The District will also be inspecting residential recycling bins and tagging those that contain non-recyclable items. There will also be a renewed focus on keeping trash cans from overflowing.

Bowser took the time to walk through the Mount Pleasant neighborhood and said how it felt to be in the community rather than focusing on the pandemic.

It was one of the first times since the pandemic hit that Bowser went out into the community to talk about issues other than COVID-19 or protests.

“It feels great … Being out in the community is a much more important than always meeting at City Hall or in our press room,” Bowser said.