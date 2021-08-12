Virginia Requires Masks in All Schools

Virginia will require everyone inside K-12 schools to wear a mask as COVID-19 cases surge just as back-to-school season ramps up.

A public health emergency order announced by Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday applies to everyone 2 and older who is indoors at a public or private school.

"We know that masking is an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly among children who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said in a statement. “As cases rise in our communities, universal masking and other mitigation measures will ensure our schools continue to be the safest place for Virginia’s children."

We all share the same goal of keeping our students safe and our schools open. The delta variant is highly contagious, and Virginia expects all school divisions to follow this public health measure to protect students and school personnel.



Learn more here:https://t.co/a70jvRs8y5 — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2021

BREAKING - Virginia will now require face masks indoors in K-12 schools, updating the previous guidance which only recommended masks and ultimately left decisions to local school districts. Any district currently allowing families the option, will need to now require masks. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) August 12, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This is an order from the state health commissioner. Currently the only NoVA district with an optional mask policy is Fauquier County where the CDC says the transmission rate is high but the superintendent says mask decisions should be left to families. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) August 12, 2021

The policy represents a major shift since July 21, when Northam announced that masks were strongly recommended inside schools but gave them the flexibility to make their own rules.

The order means that school districts that said masking is optional, including Fauquier County, will be compelled to comply.

Almost all Virginia counties have high or substantial spread of COVID-19 within communities, which means the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks for everyone over 2 in indoor, public settings.

More and more Virginians are getting diagnosed with COVID-19 every day; the seven-day average of new cases has increased more than sixfold in the past month, from 237 to 1,820.

Hospitalizations have more than doubled since July 11.

The change comes after some school districts in Northern Virginia already started for the year.

Spotsylvania County students headed back to class Thursday, hours after the school board voted to stop allowing families to opt-out of masking for religious reasons.

"We want to work with folks," Superintendent Scott Baker said. "We know this constant shifting back and forth can be difficult."

Students in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, are headed back to school Thursday after a last-minute change to the district’s mask policy. News4’s Justin Finch reports.

School Mask Policies in the D.C. Area