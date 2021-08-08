CDC Says Three DC-Area Counties Are ‘High' COVID-19 Transmission Areas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that three D.C.-area counties are considered “high” transmission areas for COVID-19.

The counties include Prince George's County in Maryland and Charles and Prince William counties in Virginia, where the delta variant is causing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Stafford, Spotsylvania, Faquier and Rappahannock counties in Virginia have the same designation.

Go here to see the full CDC map.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The announcement came as a mask mandate went into effect at 5 p.m. in Prince George’s.

“After consulting with health officials who are monitoring our COVID-19 metrics daily, we have been advised that we are now at a point where we must reinstitute an indoor public mask mandate to keep Prince Georgians safe,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

"High" indicates the worst level of community transmission, and is a step above “substantial” transmission. Prince George's County has experienced 100.73 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

No county in the area is seeing anything lower than “substantial” spread except for Howard County, which has moderate spread.