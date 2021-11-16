Dozens of Children Received Wrong Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine at Montgomery School Clinic

Ninety-eight children who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday at a clinic at their school in Montgomery County, Maryland, were given an incorrect dose, county officials said Monday.

The students from South Lake Elementary School in Montgomery Village received doses of the pediatric vaccine that “were diluted more than recommended,” a county government release said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A member of the staff realized the mistake and informed officials, who then consulted with the Maryland Department of Health and Pfizer. Both advised that the kids affected receive an additional dose of the vaccine as soon as possible, according to the release.

In the message, Dr. James Bridgers, the county health officer, apologized for the error.

“We are confident that this is an isolated situation and staff have already received additional training on reconstituting and administering pediatric doses,” he said.

The parents of the children impacted have been notified about the mistake.

Another clinic will be held at the school this Wednesday so the students impacted can receive an additional dose.

More than 11,000 children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated at clinics sponsored by the county and the school district. Over 8,000 other doses have been administered through pediatricians and pharmacies in the jurisdiction, the release said.

This is the second incident of incorrect vaccine doses administered to young children reported recently in the D.C. area. Last week, Ted’s Pharmacy in Loudoun County admitted to giving children 5-11 a dose of the vaccine meant for people 12 years and older.