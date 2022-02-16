Youngkin Signs Bill Ending School Mask Mandates

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill Wednesday afternoon ending school mask mandates in the state within weeks.

The law gives families the ability to opt out of mask mandates imposed by local school boards starting March 1.

“Today we are restoring power back to parents," he said before a crowd of children outside the state capitol.

Gov. Youngkin signs legislation that makes masks optional in Virginia schools & eliminate mask mandates. School districts have until March 1 to comply. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/mK0H42MFd5 — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) February 16, 2022

With his signature, Youngkin celebrated a sweeping change to COVID mitigation policies statewide.

Whether students should be required to wear masks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues has sparked strong emotions in the state, with some parents arguing that masks are impeding their children's development and others fearful that classrooms of maskless children will boost the spread of the potentially deadly virus, especially for people who are medically vulnerable.

While COVID cases in the state have dropped significantly in recent weeks, state data shows the number of deaths is still elevated.

Northern Virginia School Districts Respond to Mask Mandate Bill

News4 is tracking Northern Virginia school districts’ response to SB 739. Here’s what they’ve said so far.

Arlington Public Schools

The school district told News4 in a statement Wednesday: “APS has been reviewing the latest health guidance and planning for when we can safely ease our masks requirements. We will present our plan and revised policy at Thursday’s School Board meeting. We have come far together as a community in maintaining safe, open schools, even during the Omicron spike, and we will continue that work together.”

Prince William County Public Schools

Superintendent LaTanya McDade sent a message to families and employees Tuesday. She said in part, “PWCS will be reviewing and revising our mitigation strategies as necessary to be consistent with the final version of the new legislation. As always, any changes to our mitigation strategies will be made thoughtfully with the safety, health, and instructional needs of our students and staff at the forefront. We will continue to monitor the developments from Richmond this week, and I will provide an update Friday evening.

The legislature passed the bill Monday, but it would not have taken effect until July 1. That night, the governor added an emergency clause to allow the policy to take effect immediately upon passage. He also added a provision giving school districts until March 1 to develop plans to comply with the law.

The amended legislation then passed both legislative chambers again. Moderate Democratic Sen. Chap Petersen and two other Democrats joined with Republicans to push the legislation through the Senate, where Democrats hold a narrow 21-19 advantage. The final passage Wednesday in the GOP-controlled House came on a party-line 52-48 vote.

Youngkin promised a new approach to COVID-19 and sought to end the mask mandates on his first day in office last month by issuing an executive order. But that order has been bogged down in legal challenges from local school boards who argue it usurps their authority.

After a judge issued an injunction barring Youngkin's order from taking effect, three Democrats in the state Senate combined with the 19 Republicans in the 40-member chamber to pass legislation ending the mandates.

The move to end the mask mandates in schools comes as several states across the country have begun making similar changes.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.