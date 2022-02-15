masks in schools

Virginia Governor Seeks March 1 End to School Mask Mandates

Supporters of amended legislation have expressed optimism that it can be passed by the legislature in a matter of days

By Associated Press

gov glenn youngkin jan 15 2022
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

School mask mandates in Virginia would end on March 1 if the General Assembly adopts amendments made by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to just-passed legislation on the issue.

The legislature passed a bill Monday giving parents and students the ability to opt out of mandates imposed by local school boards. But the legislation would not have taken effect until July 1.

On Monday night, Youngkin added an emergency clause to the legislation that allows it to take effect immediately upon passage. He also added a provision giving school districts until March 1 to develop plans to comply with the law.

The amended legislation now must pass both legislative chambers on a majority vote. The bill's supporters have expressed optimism that the amended bill can be passed by the legislature in a matter of days.

One other provision added by Youngkin seeks to clarify that the bill does not restrict the governor's ability to respond to public health emergencies.

Youngkin sought to end the mask mandates on his first day in office last month by issuing an executive order. But that order has been bogged down in legal challenges from local school boards who argue it usurps their authority.

After a judge issued an injunction barring Youngkin's order from taking effect, three Democrats in the state Senate combined with the 19 Republicans in the 40-member chamber to pass legislation ending the mandates.

The move to end the mask mandates in schools comes as several states across the country have begun making similar changes.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

masks in schoolsGlenn Youngkin
