Maryland School Board Votes to Let Districts Decide on Mask Mandates

The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to remove its statewide mask mandate for K-12 students and let local school districts determine their own masking policies starting March 1. A legislative committee will make a final decision.

The board approved the measure in a 12-2 vote after State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said improvements in statewide data on COVID-19 support a change to his recommendation on masks.

#Breaking: The Maryland State Board of Education has voted 12 to 2 to remove its statewide mask mandate in schools allowing the local school districts to decide on masking starting Monday, March 1, 2022. My live reports on what’s next on News4 at 4, 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/NiQ01BvZ6c — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) February 22, 2022

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement thanking the school board, saying their vote “aligns with the data and the science, the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country.”

“I also want to express my sincere appreciation to all the parents who have spoken out in recent weeks. At a time when Maryland has the lowest COVID-19 metrics in the country, this is a major step for normalcy and the well-being of our students,” Hogan said.

The Maryland General Assembly's Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review has the final say on the matter.

Under the current policy, local school systems can decide to end the mask requirement if the spread of COVID-19 is moderate or low for 14 days in a row or if vaccination rates are higher than 80% in the school or community.

The policy was adopted by the state board in December and enacted by the AELR committee early this year.

March 1 already marks the start of new mask policies in the D.C. area. In Virginia, families will be able to opt out of mask mandates imposed by local school boards starting then, in line with a bill signed into law this month by new Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

