Stafford School Board Votes to End Mask Mandate

The Stafford County School Board voted Thursday to end its mask mandate.

The board voted 5-2 to end the mandate Feb. 22 despite advice from their attorney to wait for the Virginia General Assembly to change the law to allow parents to decide whether their children should wear masks.

Twenty days ago, the school board voted to keep kids masked.

The date was set to give schools time to change signage.

Bus drivers will be still be required to wear masks due to a federal policy requiring masks on public transportation.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.