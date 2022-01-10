Maryland Expands COVID-19 Testing

Maryland is expanding COVID-19 testing as part of its state of emergency as the virus surges.
The Maryland Department of Health is partnering with hospitals and the Maryland National Guard to open new test sites and expanding hours at others as of Monday.
UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center
500 Upper Chesapeake Dr.
Bel Air, MD 21014
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Anne Arundel Medical Center
2001 Medical Pkwy.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
NEW SITE: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir.
Baltimore, MD 21224
Daily (Mon-Sun)
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-through)
7300 Van Dusen Rd.
Laurel, MD 20707
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
NEW SITE: Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (testing at Washington Education Zone/Washington University of DC) (drive-through)
6511 Princess Garden Pkwy
Lanham, MD 20706
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
NEW HOURS: UM Charles Regional Medical Center (testing at Regency Furniture Stadium) (drive-through)
11765 St. Linus Dr.
Waldorf, MD 20602
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
UM Capital Region Medical Center (testing at City of Praise Family Ministries)
8501 Jericho City Dr.
Landover, MD, 20785
Mon: 12 noon - 6 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Sun: CLOSED
More new sites and extended hours will be announced in the coming days.