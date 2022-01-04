Maryland

Maryland Gov. Declares State of Emergency Due to Virus Surge

By Brian Witte

Maryland State Flag
Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency Tuesday to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases, mobilizing 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to help state and local health officials.

About 250 National Guard members will be deployed to support COVID-19 testing sites across Maryland, including at hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, and to assist with patient transport, the governor said.

Coronavirus Cases in Maryland by Zipcode

Data for ZIP codes with 7 or fewer cases is suppressed.

Source: coronavirus.maryland.gov
Credit: Anisa Holmes/NBC Washington

Hogan also announced that additional National Guard soldiers will be immediately assigned to support operations at the two new state-run sites located at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air and Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.

Maryland also is opening 20 new hospital-adjacent testing sites across the state. The National Guard will help with opening these testing sites outside of hospitals across the state to meet the rising demand for testing and to divert people from visiting hospital emergency rooms to get tested.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandLarry HoganCoronavirus in Maryland
