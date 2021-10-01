SNAP Benefits Increase Beginning in October

The average benefits for food stamps recipients are increasing by the largest amount in history this month.
The average Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit – excluding funds from pandemic-related relief -- increases by $36.24 per person per month. The pandemic-related 15% increase ended Thursday.
The average benefit will be about $169 per person.
States will automatically make the changes, so recipients do not need to take any action
The increase to the non-pandemic SNAP benefit amounts is permanent.