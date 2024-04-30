Recalls

Nearly 86,000 pounds of prosciutto recalled due to lack of inspection. Here's what you should know

The recalled meat was sold in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

By Julia Elbaba

Prosciutto
Getty

ConSup North America Inc. issued a recall of about 85,984 pounds of ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto ham produced in Germany due to its lack of inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Wednesday.

The FSIS was notified that the German establishment produced a portion of the identified lots without inspection before its shipment to the United States for distribution. There have been no confirmed reports of illness through consumption of these products, however, concerned buyers are advised to contact a healthcare provider.

The recall covers the 5.29-oz plastic packages containing “Stockmeyer PROSCIUTTO Product of GERMANY” with lot codes 09118-3A, 09118-3B, 09120-3A, 09120-3B, 13133-3A, 13133-3B, 13104-3A, 13104-3B, 13105-3A, 13105-3B, 13109-3A and 13109-3B. 

About 85,984 pounds of prosciutto recalled due to lack of inspection. Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Produced on dates between Sept. 25, 2023, through March 6, 2024, these recalled items have “BEST BEFORE:” dates of 4/28/2024, 5/26/2024, 7/7/2024, 8/4/2024, 8/11/2024 and 10/7/2024. 

Impacted states include California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The FSIS advises buyers not to consume the product and to throw it away or return to the place of purchase.

Recall Alert

Recalls Apr 23

Primal Kitchen recalls avocado oil due to glass bottle that can break

Tesla Apr 19

Tesla recalls Cybertrucks due to faulty pedal that can stick and accelerate unintentionally

Any further questions about the recall can be directed to Luann Servidio, Director of Imports, conSup North America Inc., at 973-628-7330 or L.Servidio@consup.us. 

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us