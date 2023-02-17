Buying a Home? 6 Things to Negotiate Beyond Price, According to Real Estate Experts

Many potential homebuyers are on the sidelines as the Federal Reserve announced another interest rate hike earlier this month. But there are ways to make homebuying a little more affordable. News4 spoke with some experts about ways to negotiate for a home beyond the price.

With the rise of interest rates, markets have slowed down.

"The buyer has an upper-hand on the seller because these prices are adjusting. Now, the sellers are starting to get nervous that their home is sitting on the market more than a week now," mortgage expert GP Theriot said.

That could drive home prices to fall this year. However, Theriot said buyers should avoid making low-ball offers if they're looking to buy a forever home anytime soon.

"We're coaching our clients, consulting them how to approach when they're making an offer to have the seller buy down their rate. And that's huge," Theriot said.

A buydown is when a borrower pays the lender more money upfront at closing to obtain a lower interest rate.

That strategy could make a bigger savings dent on the mortgage payment than offering a couple of thousand dollars less on the home.

"So, when negotiating on either side, buyer or seller, keep in mind that there is a whole lot to negotiate beyond just the bottom line price," said Holden Lewis, a mortgage expert for NerdWallet.

Six things to negotiate:

Home repairs such as a new roof

Tax transfer

Title insurance

Buying down your rate

Buying a home warranty to cover future home repairs

Contributing to closing costs

Because there's room for negotiation and it's a buyer's market, buyers can also raise their home search by $20,000 over the budget to increase the number of homes in their search and test negotiation skills.