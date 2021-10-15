U.S. to Lift Travel Ban on Nov. 8, Allowing Vaccinated International Visitors Into the Country

The White House on Friday said it would allow vaccinated international travelers into the U.S. starting Nov. 8, lifting a ban on visitors from the EU, UK and other countries.

The White House previously said it planned to lift the travel restrictions, first set by the Trump administration early in the pandemic, in early November.

The measure is a relief for large airlines like Delta, United and American, which have struggled to return to profitability with international travel curbed since winter 2020.

The White House last month said it planned to lift the travel restrictions, which barred most non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in Europe, Brazil, South Africa and elsewhere, in early November. The rules were first set Trump administration early in the pandemic to slow the spread of Covid-19, and extended by the new Biden administration in the winter. The Biden administration had said visitors would have to be fully vaccinated against Covid to enter.

The measure is a relief for large airlines like Delta, United and American, which have struggled to return to profitability with international travel curbed for more than a year and a half. Each of those airlines gained more than 2% in morning trading Friday, compared with an 0.4% gain in the S&P 500.