This Year's Super Bowl Tickets Are Near Record Prices—Here's How Much the Most Expensive and Cheapest Tickets Cost

The average ticket price for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII in Los Angeles is currently $9,496, which is the second-highest ticket price average ever, according to TicketIQ, an event ticket search engine.

That's enough money for a 2014 Ford Focus, four Peloton bikes or to cover your food costs for the next three years.

If that price holds, it will be the second highest since 2015, when the average Super Bowl ticket price was $9,723, according to TicketIQ's data. Last year's average ticket price was $8,161, although seating capacity was limited due to the pandemic, which may have affected prices.

This year's Super Bowl will be at full capacity, with more than 70,000 fans expected to watch the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13.

As of Thursday, the most expensive pair of VIP tickets found on StubHub cost $147,304, with fees included, for seats on the 50 yard line at SoFi Stadium. The cheapest pair of tickets — for two nosebleed seats in an upper corner section — will cost you $6,395, with fees.

Ticket prices could still drop, though

If you have $9,500 lying around but want to save some money on a ticket, you might want to see if the price will drop first.

Historically, the best time to buy tickets is the week after Championship Sunday — which was Jan. 30 this year — as ticket prices tend to drop 12% during that time, according to TicketIQ data. In the final seven days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, the average price increases again, by 6%.

It's possible that prices will remain elevated, however, as Sunday's NFC Championship game in Los Angeles set a record for NFC Championship playoff ticket prices, with tickets going for over $1,000 each.

While Super Bowl LVII doesn't feature a marquee matchup — the Los Angeles Rams aren't known for having a particularly rabid fanbase, and the small-market Bengals have had decades of futility behind them — LA is still a big market and the Rams will be playing in their newly constructed home stadium.

"LA is the home team's city and a great destination to visit during this time of the year," says Chris Leyden, director of consumer strategy for SeatGeek, tells NBC.

