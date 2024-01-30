Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla compensation, shares slide

A Delaware judge voided Elon Musk's $56 billion compensation package at Tesla.

Tesla's share price slid about 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday following news of the decision.

"The plaintiff is entitled to rescission," Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick wrote in her ruling agreeing that Musk's pay package was inappropriately set by Tesla's board.

A Delaware judge on Tuesday voided the $56 billion pay package of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, ruling that the company's board of directors "failed that the compensation plan was fair."

Tesla's share price slid about 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday following news of the decision in the lawsuit filed by Richard Tornetta, a shareholder in the electric automaker.

"The plaintiff is entitled to rescission," Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick wrote in her ruling agreeing that Musk's pay package was inappropriately set by Tesla's board.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"The parties are to confer on a form of final order implementing this decision and submit a joint letter identifying all issues, including fees that need to be addressed to bring this matter to a conclusion at the trial level," McCormick said.

CNBC has requested comment from Musk, his lawyer and Tornetta's attorney.

In a tweet late Tuesday afternoon, Musk wrote, "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware."

- Additional reporting by CNBC's Lora Kolodny

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.