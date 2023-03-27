Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Pinterest, First Citizens, Caterpillar & More

By Pia Singh,CNBC

Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

Pinterest — Pinterest gained 4.3% after UBS upgraded the social media stock to buy and said shares could pop more than 25% as the company improves its advertising strategy.

First Citizens BancShares — Shares popped 40% on news that First Citizens will buy around $72 billion of Silicon Valley Bank assets at a discount of $16.5 billion.

First Republic, PacWest — Regional bank stocks were moving higher on Monday following a report from Bloomberg News that U.S. authorities were considering expanding government support for banks to provide additional liquidity. Shares of First Republic jumped 23% in premarket trading, while PacWest Bancorp rose about 9%, and Western Alliance gained 5%.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Caterpillar — Shares dropped 1.2% after Baird downgraded the machinery company to underperform, citing potential headwinds driven by a "meaningful slowdown" in new small- and medium-sized nonresidential projects in 2024 due to ongoing turmoil with regional bank lenders. 

KeyCorp — KeyCorp gained 6.8% after Citi upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Citi analyst Keith Horowitz gave KeyCorp a price target of $20, suggesting the stock stands to gain 68.6% since Friday's close.

Dish Network — The satellite company's shares fell 2.5% after a class-action lawsuit was announced against the company by Dish investors who purchased the stock between Feb. 22, 2023 and Feb. 27, 2023. The lawsuit alleges that Dish overstated its efficiency and infrastructure capabilities as it experienced a widespread network outage due to a cybersecurity breach last month. Shares are down almost 38% year to date.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets With China's Commerce Minister on Supply Chain

news 36 mins ago

Humza Yousaf Wins Leadership Election of Scotland's Ruling Party, Set to Lead the Country

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings — The stock shed 3.5% after Citi downgraded the retailer to sell from neutral, saying it has a "difficult model to scale" and has seen weaker productivity with its new stores in the past several years.

Corning — Shares advanced 2.3% after Deutsche Bank upgraded Corning to buy from hold. Analyst Matthew Niknam said the tech firm specializing in glass and ceramics is "turning a corner" on revenues and earnings per share.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Sarah Min Hakyung Kim, and Samantha Subin contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us