Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Fisker, Aon, Twilio & More

By Thomas Franck, CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Fisker — Fisker shares fell 2.2% after the car maker reported a 63-cent per-share loss for the previous quarter. The loss was wider than FactSet's consensus analyst estimate for a loss of 19 cents per shre. The electric-vehicle startup also reported revenues of $22,000 and a cash balance of $985 million.

Aon — Share of Aon rose 1.5% in after a regulatory filing revealed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had a stake in the company as of March 31. Aon, which sells insurance, pension administration and other financial services, is based in London.

Twilio — Twilio shares ticked higher on news that it plans to acquire business-texting platform Zipwhip for $850 million in a blend of cash and stock. The cloud-communications company said Zipwhip will expand its high-quality traffic and that it expects the deal to close by the end of this year.

Eastman Kodak — Shares of Eastman Kodak slipped after Reuters reported the New York attorney general is preparing to charge the company and a top executive with insider trading. According to the report, New York is preparing to charge Executive Chairman Jim Continenza with insider trading when he bought stock just before Kodak announced a tentative agreement with the Trump administration that would have provided the company with $765 million in exchange for its help fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Eastman Kodak argued the charges are without merit.

