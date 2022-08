Norway's central bank on Thursday hiked its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points and flagged a likely further hike in September as inflation soars.

The increase takes the Norges Bank's sight deposit rate to 1.75% from 1.25%, exceeding its prior forecast in June. Norwegian inflation hit an annual 4.5% in July, up from 3.6% in June and well ahead of consensus projections for 3.8%.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.