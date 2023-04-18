McDonald's Is Tweaking the Recipes for Its Most Iconic Burgers, Including the Big Mac and McDouble

McDonald's is cooking up a series of upgrades for its most iconic burgers.

The fast food giant announced this week that it would be making "small but tasty improvements" to the Big Mac, McDouble, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and hamburger.

Though the ingredients for all the burgers will largely remain the same, McDonald's says that changes to the preparation of its sandwiches will improve the quality of the finished product.

McDonald's promises that its buns will be "softer" and more "pillowy" than its existing offerings. The grilling process is being modified to get a better sear on each burger patty, and the chain will make unspecified "tweaks" to its burger assembly process "to get hotter, meltier cheese."

McDonald's

Instead of adding diced white onion to each burger after it comes off the grill, McDonald's will add it to the patties while they're still cooking. The chain says this will create a "juicier, caramelized flavor" than the standard method.

The Big Mac, meanwhile, will get a larger squirt of Big Mac sauce — a proprietary combination of mayo, mustard, relish, vinegar and seasoning.

The new-and-improved burgers are already being sold in West Coast McDonald's markets including Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas and Denver, as well as internationally in Australia, Canada and Belgium.

A McDonald's representative confirmed to CNBC Make It that the upgrades won't be accompanied by any planned price increases.

The revamped sandwiches will be available nationwide in 2024, McDonald's says.

