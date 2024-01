How much money you need to retire in every U.S. state—it's at least $1 million in 16 places

The cost of retirement can vary by as much as $1.36 million depending on where you live in the U.S., according to an analysis by personal finance website GOBankingRates.com.

To determine the amount of money needed to retire, GOBankingRates calculated the annual expenses for housing, food, utilities, transportation and health care in each state for people 65 years or older, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

Those totals were then multiplied by 25 or 30 years, excluding Social Security payments, since those benefits would supplement retirees' personal savings. The study assumes that retirees will receive annual Social Security payments of $21,566.76, the U.S. average based on the most recent information provided by the Social Security Administration.

It's important to note that these projections don't include adjustments for inflation and that the annual cost of living in each state will likely rise over time. However, invested savings are also likely to rise in value during that time.

For a 25-year retirement, you'd need just over $2 million in Hawaii — the most of all states by far.

That's followed by Massachusetts, California and New York, along with 12 other states where you'd need at least $1 million saved up to retire. Most of these states are along the coast and contain large cities where the cost of housing tends to be the highest.

In contrast, you'd need less than $700,000 for a 25-year retirement in West Virginia, the lowest in the country. The U.S. average for retirement expenses is $835,453 for 25 years and $1,003,548 for 30 years.

But keep in mind that while these projections can be a useful tool in understanding how much you may need to retire, your specific retirement requirements will vary based on your needs and priorities.

Here's a look at the annual retirement costs for each state, along with the totals needed to retire in 25 and 30 years — excluding Social Security benefits — in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Annual retirement expenditures: $50,995

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $735,718

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $883,745

Alaska

Annual retirement expenditures: $73,082

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,287,880

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,547,003

Arizona

Annual retirement expenditures: $63,600

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,050,826

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,262,253

Arkansas

Annual retirement expenditures: $51,169

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $740,054

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $888,954

California

Annual retirement expenditures: $78,864

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,432,425

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,720,630

Colorado

Annual retirement expenditures: $61,807

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,006,017

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,208,429

Connecticut

Annual retirement expenditures: $65,855

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,107,199

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,329,968

Delaware

Annual retirement expenditures: $58,281

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $917,845

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,102,516

Florida

Annual retirement expenditures: $58,396

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $920,736

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,105,989

Georgia

Annual retirement expenditures: $52,557

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $774,745

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $930,625

Hawaii

Annual retirement expenditures: $103,610

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $2,051,077

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $2,463,757

Idaho

Annual retirement expenditures: $57,240

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $891,827

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,071,263

Illinois

Annual retirement expenditures: $53,077

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $787,754

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $946,251

Indiana

Annual retirement expenditures: $52,672

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $777,636

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $934,097

Iowa

Annual retirement expenditures: $51,978

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $760,291

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $913,262

Kansas

Annual retirement expenditures: $50,533

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $724,154

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $869,855

Kentucky

Annual retirement expenditures: $53,886

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $807,990

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $970,559

Louisiana

Annual retirement expenditures: $52,441

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $771,854

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $927,152

Maine

Annual retirement expenditures: $64,005

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,060,944

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,274,407

Maryland

Annual retirement expenditures: $66,375

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,120,208

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,345,595

Massachusetts

Annual retirement expenditures: $85,571

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,600,097

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,922,038

Michigan

Annual retirement expenditures: $52,614

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $776,191

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $932,361

Minnesota

Annual retirement expenditures: $54,580

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $825,336

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $991,394

Mississippi

Annual retirement expenditures: $50,128

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $714,036

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $857,701

Missouri

Annual retirement expenditures: $51,053

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $737,163

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $885,482

Montana

Annual retirement expenditures: $59,610

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $951,090

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,142,450

Nebraska

Annual retirement expenditures: $52,614

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $776,191

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $932,361

Nevada

Annual retirement expenditures: $58,454

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $922,181

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,107,725

New Hampshire

Annual retirement expenditures: $66,838

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,131,771

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,359,485

New Jersey

Annual retirement expenditures: $63,773

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,055,162

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,267,462

New Mexico

Annual retirement expenditures: $54,291

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $818,109

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $982,713

New York

Annual retirement expenditures: $73,140

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,289,325

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,548,739

North Carolina

Annual retirement expenditures: $55,621

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $851,354

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,022,647

North Dakota

Annual retirement expenditures: $54,522

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $823,890

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $989,658

Ohio

Annual retirement expenditures: $53,308

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $793,536

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $953,196

Oklahoma

Annual retirement expenditures: $50,186

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $715,482

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $859,437

Oregon

Annual retirement expenditures: $66,317

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,118,762

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,343,858

Pennsylvania

Annual retirement expenditures: $54,811

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $831,118

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $998,339

Rhode Island

Annual retirement expenditures: $64,756

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,079,735

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,296,979

South Carolina

Annual retirement expenditures: $54,522

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $823,890

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $989,658

South Dakota

Annual retirement expenditures: $53,077

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $787,754

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $946,251

Tennessee

Annual retirement expenditures: $52,267

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $767,518

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $921,943

Texas

Annual retirement expenditures: $53,771

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $805,100

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $967,086

Utah

Annual retirement expenditures: $60,420

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $971,326

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,166,758

Vermont

Annual retirement expenditures: $66,433

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,121,653

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,347,331

Virginia

Annual retirement expenditures: $58,627

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $926,517

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,112,934

Washington

Annual retirement expenditures: $66,895

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,133,217

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,361,221

West Virginia

Annual retirement expenditures: $49,261

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $692,354

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $831,657

Wisconsin

Annual retirement expenditures: $55,158

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $839,790

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,008,757

Wyoming

Annual retirement expenditures: $53,886

Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement: $807,990

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $970,559

