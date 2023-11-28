Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch deposed in Smartmatic election lawsuit

Rupert Murdoch is being deposed in the $2.7 billion Smartmatic defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp. over allegedly damaging election lies, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Rupert Murdoch is being deposed under oath Tuesday as part of the $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox Corp. by the voting technology company Smartmatic, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Murdoch is expected to sit for questioning in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the source.

It is the second time this year that Murdoch, 92, has been deposed in a high-stakes defamation lawsuit accusing Fox News of airing damaging lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Murdoch earlier this month officially stepped down as chairman of Fox and News Corp., putting his son Lachlan in charge of both. The elder Murdoch is now chairman emeritus of the companies.

