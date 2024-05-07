European stocks set to open higher, reflecting wider optimism in global markets

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive start to trading Tuesday as traders look ahead to a busy day of earnings reports in the region.

BP, S4 Capital, Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Post, Infineon, Bouygues, UBS, Adecco, Banco de Sabadell and Unicredit are among the companies reporting earnings Tuesday.

Overnight, U.S. stock futures flickered near the flatline Monday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped its fourth positive day in a row. Asia-Pacific markets climbed overnight, extending gains from the previous session and buoyed by gains on Wall Street.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 37 points higher at 8,301, Germany's DAX up 45 points at 18,217, France's CAC 14 points higher at 8,009 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 79 points at 33,775, according to data from IG.

On Tuesday, earnings are set to come from BP, S4 Capital, Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Post, Infineon, Bouygues, UBS, Adecco, Banco de Sabadell and Unicredit, among others.

— Holly Ellyatt