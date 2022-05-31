EU Secures Compromise on Russian Oil Ban; Kremlin Claims It Now Controls a Third of Key Donbas City

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Tuesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

The European Union has agreed on a plan to block more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports as part of new punitive measures against the Kremlin.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the move would effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the bloc by the end of the year.

The EU has also agreed on sanctions to cut Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT messaging system and to ban three more state-owned broadcasters.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Meanwhile, Russia has claimed it now controls one-third of the city of Sievierodonetsk as the Kremlin's troops continue their offensive in the Donbas region.

Russian forces claim a third of Sievierodonetsk is now under their control

Aris Messinis | Afp | Getty Images

Russian forces claimed to have seized control of one-third of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as they continue their offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region.

The Donbas refers to two eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk — a major strategic, political and economic target for the Kremlin.

"We can state it already that one-third of the city is under our control already," Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Russian-backed Luhansk People's Republic, told Russian state media agency Tass.

Pasechnik conceded that Russian forces had not been able to advance as quickly as hoped in the key eastern city, with fighting currently raging in an urban area.

— Sam Meredith

Zelenskyy says 32 media workers have been killed in the war

Alex Chan/SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 32 media workers have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Among them is Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, a French journalist with the TV channel BFM TV, who suffered a fatal neck wound while riding in an armored evacuation vehicle that was shelled by Russian forces, Sky News reported.

"A little over a month ago, I gave an interview to this particular TV channel," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. "This was my first interview with the French media during a full-scale war."

"My sincere condolences to Frédéric's colleagues and family," Zelenskyy said.

— Chelsea Ong

Oil prices rise after EU agrees to ban about 90% of Russian crude

Crude prices rose during Asia hours after EU leaders agreed to ban about 90% of Russian oil by the end of 2022.

The move would immediately affect 75% of Russian oil imports, says Charles Michel, president of the European Council.

The ban is part of the European Union's sixth sanctions package on Russia since it invaded Ukraine.

"The European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russia into Member States, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline," according to a May 31 statement from the European Council.

That temporary exception covers the remaining Russian oil not yet banned, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said in a press conference.

— Weizhen Tan

Sanctioned Russian billionaire completes the sale of the British soccer team he owned

A British soccer team owned for 19 years by a sanctioned Russian-Israeli billionaire linked to Vladimir Putin has been sold.

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

A consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has purchased the Chelsea soccer team from Roman Abramovich, the billionaire who was sanctioned by the British government over his ties to Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a £4.25 billion ($5.38 billion) deal.

Paul Gilham | Getty Images

Abramovich put the Chelsea team up for sale on March 2, a week after the invasion and a few days before the British government added his name to a list of sanctioned Russian oligarchs. Among other conditions, the sanctions barred the Chelsea team from signing new players or offering new contracts.

With the team now under new ownership, those restrictions will be lifted.

— John Rosevear

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

EU leaders reach deal to ban most Russian oil; French journalist killed in Ukraine