Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer, developed severe infection, Pentagon reveals

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized since Jan. 1 for complications following a surgery to treat prostate cancer, officials at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said Tuesday.

The news of Austin's treatment and condition came after a tortious week during which Austin was hospitalized, but the Pentagon refused to say why.

Austin underwent the initial prostate cancer surgery on Dec. 25, during which he was under general anesthesia, according to doctors from Walter Reed.

On Jan. 1, Austin experienced complications from the surgery including nausea and severe abdominal, hip and leg pain, which was later identified as a urinary tract infection. On Jan. 2, he was admitted to the intensive care unit at Walter Reed where he was treated for intestinal issues.

Austin, who is sixth in line for the presidency, did not disclose his emergency hospitalization to White House officials until Jan. 4, a lapse in communication that comes with national security risks. The cause of his hospital stay was unknown until Tuesday's announcement.

The major notification failures and questions, still unanswered, about Austin's delegation of command have shaken confidence in Austin on Capitol Hill, and led to calls for his resignation by some lawmakers.

