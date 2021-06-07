Apple Announces New iPhone Software and More — Follow Along for Live Updates

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is the company's annual showcase for its software. You can expect the company to reveal new iPhone, Mac, iPad, Watch and Apple TV software, but we may also see new MacBook Pro computers.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is the company's annual showcase for its software. Apple reveals the latest version of iOS, its iPhone software, and updates to the software that runs on Apple TV, iPads, Apple Watch and Macs, in an effort to lure the best developers to sink time and investment into building software for Apple's computers.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The bigger question is whether Apple will announce new hardware products. Often, it saves its best launches for the fall, around when new iPhones come out. This year, it released new Mac computers and iPads in the spring. But, sometimes it reveals new computers that run on the latest software. This year, some rumors have suggested it may introduce new MacBook Pro laptops and possibly an update to the AirPods headphones.

We'll have everything Apple announces in the live blog below. The event begins at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Apple announces iOS 15, newest version of iPhone's software

Apple's senior vice president in charge of software, Craig Federighi, announced iOS 15, the latest version of the iPhone operating system. This software typically releases for most users alongside new iPhones in the fall, but developers and early adopters can start using it earlier, typically during the summer.

iOS 15 includes:

FaceTime improvements, including 3D audio, portrait mode to blur backgrounds, and a grid view to speak to multiple people at the same time. Apple will also allow users to send links to schedule individual FaceTime calls, like Zoom links. Users can also share their screens or music, through a new software feature called ShareTime.

FaceTime calls are also now supported on Windows and Android through a browser, the first time that FaceTime has been supported across platforms.

— Kif Leswing

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off WWDC

Source: Apple

After a short comedy video focusing on software developers, Apple CEO Tim Cook has kicked off the show from the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. He came out on stage to a virtual crowd of avatars. — Kif Leswing

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg needles Apple ahead of its conference

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg needled Apple hours before its WWDC conference was scheduled to kick off.

In a short post on his Facebook page, Zuckerberg announced a new Facebook feature enabling users to tip social media personalities. He said Facebook isn't charging until at least 2023, and when it does, it will take less than the 30% fee Apple charges iPhone apps using in-app purchases.

"To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we're going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and our upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2023. And when we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take," Zuckerberg wrote.

Apple's developer conference this year takes place at an uncertain time in Apple developer relations. Apple needs computer software companies to make apps for its platforms, which in turn makes its products more attractive to users.

WWDC is aimed at getting those software makers excited about Apple. But Epic Games, Facebook and other firms have complained that Apple's App Store rules are too stringent and its 30% fee for digital purchases is too high. — Kif Leswing

Apple's web store remains online

Apple has historically taken down its online store for a few hours during a big launch, signaling exciting new products being added and building hype. But on Monday, the store was still up 15 minutes before WWDC was scheduled to kick off, suggesting no new major products. — Kif Leswing

Apple should bring Mac features to iPads today

Todd Haselton | CNBC

I hope to see Apple bring some of the software features from MacBooks to iPads today.

The latest Macs and iPad Pros run on the same M1 processor, so there's enough power on the high-end iPads for running apps in multiple windows, like you would on a traditional computer, and support for using an external display for any app.

A report from Bloomberg over the weekend suggested we'll at least see improvements to iPad multitasking, so it seems like my wish is at least plausible.

Apple has so far said it sees iPads and Macs as totally different devices with different use cases, so I don't expect a complete merge of the operating systems. -- Todd Haselton

The Apple-developer love fest is over

In normal times, WWDC is a love fest between Apple and the developers who keep its massively profitable App Store chugging along.

But this year is going to be different. The disputes over App Store fees between Apple and big-name developers like Spotify have spilled into the public view in recent months. That's especially apparent with the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games. The two companies went through a three-week trial last month, and the judge's decision in the case could alter the power dynamics between Apple and app developers.

In the past, developers remained quiet about their complaints with Apple's App Store rules, lest they draw the ire of Tim Cook and company and risk their access to the App Store. But thanks to groups like the Coalition for App Fairness and the overall anti-Big Tech sentiment in Western governments, developers now feel emboldened to make their complaints known.

I'm most interested to see how Apple uses this year's WWDC to highlight the benefits it can offer developers while still protecting one of its massive profit centers, the App Store. -- Steve Kovach