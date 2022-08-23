10-Year Treasury Yield Holds Above 3% as Investors Await Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields moved slightly lower on Tuesday as investors monitored a fresh batch of economic data and looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium later in the week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell about 2 basis points to 3.01% at about 4:35 a.m. ET, holding above the 3% level after surpassing it for the first time in a month in the previous session.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 1 basis point to 3.23%, while the yield on the short-term 2-year Treasury note was little changed, trading at about 3.33%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The market moves come ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Friday at the central bank's annual Jackson Hole economic symposium. Powell is expected to deliver a speech addressing the central bank's approach to taming inflation.

The Fed has previously indicated it would continue hiking rates until inflation starts falling back to a healthy level, although it is thought the central bank could soon decrease its pace of tightening.

On the data front, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve nonmanufacturing survey for August will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. A flash reading of the manufacturing purchasing managers' index for August and services PMI for August is slated for 9:45 a.m. ET.

New home sales for July and the Richmond Fed survey for August will both be released slightly later in the session.

Elsewhere, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to deliver remarks on the health of the world's largest economy.

The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday will auction $60 billion in 21-day bills and $44 billion in 2-year notes.