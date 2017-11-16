Comcast Approached 21st Century Fox About Buying Major Assets: Sources

This Wednesday, March 29, 2017, photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia.

Comcast has approached 21st Century Fox and expressed interest in an acquisition of some of Fox's assets, sources tell CNBC.

Comcast is interested in the same set of assets that Disney approached Fox about earlier this year.

CNBC reported last week, citing sources, that 21st Century Fox has been holding talks to sell most of the company to Disney, leaving only an entity focused on news and sports.

A Comcast-Fox deal would have the same regulatory issues that Disney would have in acquiring the Fox assets, the sources said.

Comcast owns the parent company of this station NBCUniversal.

