Photos: “Narrow House” a Unique DC Home by an Acclaimed Architect

“The Narrow House,” located on Foxhall Road in Northwest D.C., was built by architect Dr. J Darvish for his family. The unique home has four stories, a spiral staircase, vaulted ceilings and a glass room. Here’s a look, both inside and out:
Front entryway of the contemporary style home at twilight. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)
Spiral staircase inside the home. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)
A bathroom that includes red, silver and black details, also seen throughout the home. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)
Back side of "The Narrow House" in Washington, D.C. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)
The living room includes a view of the backyard and a red "X" that was once used as a bookcase. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)
Architect Dr. J Darvish's former work studio, now a sitting room. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)
The home includes a kitchen designed to feature red, black and silver. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)
Lights at the bottom of the stairway were inverted to look like eyes. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)
A sitting room with rounded ceilings and lighting. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)
A bedroom in the home with a silver door made by Darvish. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)
A look at a bedroom with a mini workspace that peeks outside. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)
"The Narrow House" kept two walls from the cottage that was originally on the property. (Photo JJ Gagliardi/Changeover Media)