How Delta Variant Is Tracked in DMV

The delta variant of COVID-19 is much more contagious than earlier strains, and health officials think that's contributing to the rise in cases across the area, but no one knows exactly how prevalent the delta variant is because not every case can be tested.

That testing requires highly specialized lab equipment that looks at the DNA makeup of a positive COVID-19 infection.

That's called sequencing, and public health officials across D.C., Maryland and Virginia said in a perfect world, they'd be doing that for every single one to see which variant it is.

But not every positive test can be sequenced. Some PCR tests run in the lab don't have enough of the virus present.

Also, most of the rapid antigen tests so many people rely on for quick results cannot be tested for variants.

In the past five months, Maryland said it sequenced more than 13,000 of its positive cases.

“The goal is to track the mutations that are happening in the virus, track how they’re spreading through the population, and then gather enough data about them to answer questions about whether the vaccines are effective against variants,” said Luke Tallon said of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

But because testing is down and there are fewer positive cases, health officials simply don't have as many samples to test.

There are also many labs that run PCR tests but don't have sequencing capability, so health officials have to try to get those labs to send their positive samples elsewhere, which can make it harder to track.

“It’s not always easy for us to know how many total samples are getting sequenced in Virginia, but we will get notified of any samples that are identified in Virginia that are variants of concern or variants of interest,” said Dr. Brandy Darby of the Virginia Department of Health.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data lags weeks behind, but in the region including D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania, almost 45% of cases were the delta variant as of July 3.

The CDC predicts the next two weeks of data will show closer to 70%.

The News4 I-Team repeatedly asked DC Health officials what percent of positive tests in the District are being sequenced but hasn’t received an answer.

Late last week, officials said they would begin requiring all labs to either sequence their own positive tests or send them to D.C.'s public health lab so they can get a better handle on this.