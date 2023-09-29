Culpeper sheriff Asks for public's help funding legal defense; Michael Flynn among first to give

Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins is turning to the public to fund his legal defense.

Jenkins pleaded not guilty to federal bribery and conspiracy charges. Among other allegations, federal prosecutors claim Jenkins took bribes from people who then became auxiliary deputies.

The News4 I-Team learned Friday the sheriff’s new defense lawyer set up a GoFundMe account for Jenkins’ legal bills. The page claims “the Biden Justice Department indicted Sheriff Jenkins … on outrageous allegations” and asks for donations to mount “a legal defense against the full weight of the federal government.”

The page makes clear donors are not entitled to input into Jenkins’ legal defense.

When the I-Team checked Friday, the largest donor so far was Donald Trump-pardoned, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who gave $500 and told followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Jenkins took a stand and now the DOJ has placed him in their crosshairs.”

Flynn posted a link to a Breitbart video in which Jenkins answers questions about his promise to deputize thousands of civilians nationwide if Congress passed gun confiscation laws.

At last check, the GoFundMe is well shy of its $650,000 goal.

Citing the ongoing case, the Justice Department had no comment on the fund.

Neither Jenkin’s lawyer nor Flynn’s representatives has replied to the I-Team.