Where to try Olympic sports in the DC area, from boxing to table tennis to trampoline

It goes unsaid that many of us watching the 2024 Paris Olympics are thinking: “I could probably do that!”

Luckily, Washington D.C. has multiple places to try your hand at a few Olympic-inspired sports. From rock climbing to kayaking, there's something for everyone to get into the Olympic spirit.

So, why just watch when you can play? Dive into these Olympic-inspired activities right here in D.C. and see where your new skills take you!

Badminton

In both Gaithersburg and Columbia, Capital Badminton Academy (CBA) offers court rentals for groups looking to play. Individual players without groups can contact CBA ahead of time to make arrangements to play with others.

Boxing

BASH founder Alex Trakas told News4's Tommy McFly that she founded her gym specifically to get more women involved in the sport.

Bash has locations in Ballston, Rosslyn, Alexandria and the Mosaic District. You can find more boxing suggestions courtesy of ClassPass.

Canoe Slalom and Sprint (Kayaking)

Head over to National Harbor where REI Co--op offers kayak rentals. While you won’t find the whitewater rapids of an Olympic course, you can still enjoy paddling along the river’s calmer waters. Here's our full guide to kayaking around the District.

Cycling

Did you know gold medal cyclist Kristin Faulkner only started competing about seven years ago?

Grab a bike from Capital Bikeshare, which has over 600 stations across the Metro area. For a more structured experience, Unlimited Biking at The Wharf provides guided tours – an ideal way to explore the city.

Equestrian

The Rock Creek Horse Center in Rock Creek Park offers pony rides for kids. While trail rides are currently paused, it’s still a great spot for families to experience the joy of horseback riding.

Golf

Five Iron Golf in Penn Quarter features virtual swing simulators, perfect for practicing your swing. For a fun twist, try mini-golf at Puttery or Swingers in Dupont Circle, where you can enjoy themed cocktails and lively atmospheres. There's also a brand-new putt putt course at East Potomac Park.

Here's our guide to trying out golf in D.C.

Gymnastics: Trampoline

Want to jump as high as they do at the Olympics? Get Air and Launch Trampoline Parks in Maryland and Virginia offer the opportunity to flip and fly like Team USA.

Rowing and Sailing

Boating in DC rents out sculls (row boats) at the Thompson Boat House in Georgetown. For sailing, visit the Washington Sailing Marina in Alexandra, which also offers kayaks for rent.

Sport Climbing

The Bouldering Project in Eckington boasts a 55-foot-long overhang wall and expansive climbing space, making it the perfect palace to test your climbing skills.

Sportrock has locations in Alexandria, Gaithersburg and Sterling, and there’s even a Groupon for introductory classes (ages 14+ only).

With locations in both Rockville, Maryland, and Crystal City, Virginia, Movement is also a great place for people of all ages to get into the exciting sport of rock climbing.

Squash

You didn't see squash at the Paris Olympics, but you can expect to see it in Los Angeles in 2028.

Squash on Fire in the West End allows you to play without a membership. It’s a great opportunity to try this fast-paced sport.

Table Tennis

Kraken Kourts has tables available at its Rhode Island Ave NE and Penn Quarter locations. For a more social setting, SPIN DC downtown offers a unique ping pong club experience complete with specialty cocktails and plates. Comet Ping Pong is a neighborhood favorite, and breadsoda does table tennis on Tuesdays. Penn Social is another option.

