7 Places to Start Golfing This Summer in the DC Area

Summer is a great time to get outdoors and swing into new activities, including golf. The D.C. area has plenty of golf spots that make it easy to start golfing and have fun while doing it.

Whether you're looking for a traditional golf course, miniature golf or a golf simulator, there are options in D.C., Maryland and Virginia for people at all levels.

Golf Courses and Mini Golf in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Here are some golf and miniature golf courses that are great options for the newest family outing or golf hobby. These courses are all accessible, beginner-friendly and offer unique experiences.

East Potomac Golf Links, Washington, D.C.

This accessible and friendly course is a great way for families to start golfing. There are 36 holes, a two-story driving range and a miniature golf course. You'll be also to see views of the monuments and Potomac River, as well as the cherry blossoms in spring.

This is one of three municipal golf courses in D.C.; the other two are in Langston and Rock Creek Park. National Links Trust, which runs the courses, is currently working on upgrading them and keeping them affordable.

Where: East Potomac Park, 972 Ohio Drive SW, Washington, D.C.

Details: See hours and prices

Miniature Golf at Bohrer Park, Gaithersburg, Maryland

Located in Bohrer Park at Summit Hill Farm, this miniature golf course is perfect for a round of mini-golf followed by a picnic in the park. The 18-hole course was designed with waterfall, stream and pond features. The course is for mini-golfers of all ages but is also challenging due to its hole locations changing daily.

Location: 514 South Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, MD

Details: See hours and prices

Perch Putt, Tysons, Virginia

Play 18 holes of miniature golf in the air at Perch Putt, located in the Capital One Center in Virginia. Besides its aerial views, you can enjoy an afternoon here with food from a former Greyhound bus converted into a food truck, plus drinks from the Rhum Roost bar.

Where: 1805 Capital One Drive, 11th floor, Tysons, VA

Details: See hours and prices

Puttery, Washington, D.C.

Puttery offers an immersive miniature golf experience. It has three themed courses, each designed to bring guests to unique locations: the Art Museum, the Conservatory and Illusion. The miniature golf location also offers digital score cards, pizza and cocktails.

Address: 800 F St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Details: See hours and prices

Swingers Crazy Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Crazy golf is “the classic game of mini-golf and add cocktails, gourmet street food and live DJs,” Swingers' website reads. This miniature golf course in Dupont Circle has two courses to choose from, the Waterwheel and Clocktower. You'll find Instagram photo opportunities throughout.

Where: 1330 19th St. NW Washington, D.C.

Details: See hours and prices

Jefferson Falls Mini, Golf Falls Church, VA

Play mini-golf outdoors at the newly renovated Jefferson Mini Golf. This is a traditional 18-hole miniature golf course, with green putting carpet and fresh, familiar landscaping. It is also a part of the regular-sized, Jefferson District Park and Golf Course, which has nine holes and four ponds.

Where: 7900 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA

Details: See hours and prices

Golf Simulators Around the D.C. Area

CitySwing Washington, D.C.

CitySwing is ideal for family fun and those seeking to improve their golf swing, because you can swing as many times as you want in the golf simulator. Their golf simulator has kid-friendly dinosaur-themed golf games, golf courses from around the world and traditional golf experiences.

CitySwing is available via a mobile truck and is opening up a new location in Northwest D.C. in July.

Where: 1250 Connecticut Ave. NW, Suite #104, Washington, D.C.

Details: See hours and prices

