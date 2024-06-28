What to know about DC road closures and getting around the National Mall on July 4

Independence Day is around the corner, and D.C.'s leaders are making preparations for a secure, smooth and accessible celebration.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to downtown D.C. on July 4 for events including the National Independence Day Parade, A Capitol Fourth concert and watch parties for the extravagant National Park Service fireworks.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith told News4 that preparations are underway, and police will speak to the public soon about safety and transit tips.

"We encourage people to come to the District to observe and watch the fireworks," Smith said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

National Mall access limited on July 4

On most days, you can wander onto the National Mall easily. But crowds and security measures on July 4 mean you'll want to make a plan.

The Lincoln Memorial will be closed on July 4, and the National Mall will be closed between 14th Street and the Lincoln Memorial from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (see a full list of closures below). If you're looking for something to do in the area on the morning of July 4, check out the parade or the National Archives' Fourth of July festival, which will feature family-friendly activities. The Smithsonian museums will also be open.

The National Mall is set to reopen at 1 p.m. Visitors and fireworks spectators can access the National Mall through certain access points. Be ready for a security screening!

By the way, the fireworks are set to go off at 9:09 p.m. From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Sylvan Theater near the Washington Monument is set to host activities for kids.

These fireworks viewing entry points will be open until 9 p.m., according to the National Park Service:

Constitution Avenue NW at Henry Bacon Drive NW

Constitution Avenue NW and 17th Street NW

15th Street NW at Madison Drive NW

14th Street SW at Jefferson Drive SW

East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (visitors will not be able to access the National Mall from here)

Best Metro stations for D.C.'s July 4 fireworks

With D.C. expecting a high volume of foot and car traffic, use of public transportation is highly encouraged.

The Smithsonian/National Mall or Federal Triangle (both on the Orange, Blue, Silver lines) are very close to the National Mall, but the National Park Service recommends considering other stations that be a little further, but less crowded.

L’Enfant Plaza (Silver, Orange, Blue, Green, Yellow lines), Metro Center (Red, Blue, Orange, Silver lines), Judiciary Square (Red Line) and Archives/Navy Memorial (Green, Yellow lines) are all within walking distance of the National Mall.

July 4 road closures near the National Mall

Here's what the National Park Service says about road closures:

Closed from 4 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m. on July 4:

Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle on the Virginia end, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle in the District

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps

Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive NW

Daniel Chester French Drive SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive N, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW

Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway

Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 14th Street NW

7th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

4th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street NW from E Street NW south to Raoul Wallenberg Place SW

17th Street, NW from E Street NW south to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Virginia Avenue NW

19th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

20th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

21st Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

22nd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

Virginia Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue NW to 18th Street NW

C Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Streets NW

D Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including merge with Rock Creek Parkway

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Ohio Drive, SW from the Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW

West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue, SW

East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue /Circle

Ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island.

Closed from 11 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m.

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maryland Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 14th Street NW

14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Closed from 3 p.m. until approximately midnight, July 5

Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to GWMP and roads in the immediate area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial;

Southbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Northbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Access to many memorials will be limited on July 4

Here's a rundown of other closures that visitors should know about, provided by the National Park Service:

The National Mall will be closed between 14th Street and the Lincoln Memorial from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 for a security sweep. All visitors entering that area after 1 p.m. will be screened.

Due to limited access and safety concerns caused by construction, the Lincoln Memorial, including the steps and access ramp, will be closed on July 4.

The World War II Memorial will close at 4 p.m. on July 4 as part of the fireworks safety zone. Cleanup of the World War II Memorial will begin immediately following the fireworks show and the site will open as soon as the cleanup is complete.

Access to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial will be limited after 8 p.m. The memorial will remain open, but the public will not be able to access the memorial from Independence Ave. after 8 p.m. Access will be available from West Basin and Ohio Drives.

The Washington Monument will be closed from noon on July 3 until 9 a.m. on July 5.

Paddle boats at the Tidal Basin will not operate.

Big Bus Tours will not operate on the Mall on July 4.

The D.C. Circulator’s National Mall route will not operate on July 4.

East Potomac Golf Course will remain open for normal operating hours (6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

East Potomac Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m.

Sign up for The Weekend Scene for our full guide to Fourth of July weekend in D.C.