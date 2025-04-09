Automatic trains ‘cannot be relied upon' amid station overruns on Red Line: WMSC

Safety concerns within the Metro system could delay automatic train operations from expanding beyond the Red Line.

The concerns include a near head-on collision between two trains in July and station overruns, where trains run past designated station platforms, on the Red Line.

In July, two Metro trains ended up on the same track and stopped about 400 feet from a head-on collision.

Metro said it implemented a safety stand-down for retraining after the near collision, and one train operator was permanently barred from their role because of it.

In March, there were 33 overruns, according to the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. The agency said that could impact activities such as passengers being able to get off a train.

Paul Smith from the WMSC said Metro’s ATO “cannot be relied upon” to make stops at fixed locations, which is the “purpose of ATO,” based on the continuous overruns on the Red Line. Some on the commission are calling for outside help from federal investigators.

”What if we had the NTSB investigate these investigations and come up with an answer?” said Chris Hart from WMSC. “Because I refuse to believe that we can’t come up with an answer on why this is happening.”

The commission told Metro no additional lines could start ATO until the issues the system presents in the Red Line are addressed.

Metro said ATO has been “a safety and efficiency success” and the agency will discuss ATO and station overruns at its next board meeting.

“Within the last three months, we’ve delivered 99.97% reliability related to servicing customers at station platforms,” Metro said in the statement. “Metro is prepared to move into ATO operations on [the] Green Line now and other lines by this summer.”

