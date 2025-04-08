3 dead, 3 injured in Spotsylvania County shooting

Three people are dead and three others have been taken to local hospitals after a shooting in the Olde Greenwich Circle area in Spotsylvania County.

Police said no suspects have been apprehended nor do they know the ages of the victims.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of the shooting.

Police received information about the shooting at around 5:30 p.m., according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. It said the investigation is “active and fluid.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.