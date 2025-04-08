Gun violence

3 dead, 3 injured in Spotsylvania County shooting

The suspect has not yet been apprehended

By Jordan Young

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people are dead and three others have been taken to local hospitals after a shooting in the Olde Greenwich Circle area in Spotsylvania County.

Police said no suspects have been apprehended nor do they know the ages of the victims.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of the shooting.

Police received information about the shooting at around 5:30 p.m., according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. It said the investigation is “active and fluid.”

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceSpotsylvania County
