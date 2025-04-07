Capitals open The Ovi Shop with merch to mark Ovechkin's NHL all-time goals record

Alex Ovechkin is skating into the week as the new GOAT – greatest of all time – in the world of hockey.

Washington Capitals fans, the NHL and many across the D.C. area are celebrating Ovechkin’s 895th career goal to come out on top of the record books.

At 39 years old, Ovechkin is now the greatest goal scorer in NHL history.

Ovi completed his “Gr8 Chase” on Sunday with former record holder Wayne Gretzky in attendance at the game in New York against the Islanders.

Even though Ovechkin didn’t break the record in D.C., he sure has an entire city stoked.

If any fans want to have a piece of history, the Ovi Shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s at Capital One Arena’s entrance on 7th Street NW. The team is selling exclusive 895 gear including shirts, hats and pucks.

Washington Capitals fans packed into a bar at the Wharf to cheer on Alex Ovechkin as he broke the NHL career goal record. News4's Jessica Albert reports.

As for a larger Ovechkin celebration? We understand the team is planning something around their home game this Thursday.

The historic goal coincides with Fan Appreciation Week, which is happening through Sunday. The team is holding a sweepstakes and plans to give out Baby Caps kits to newborns and their families at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Team store discounts, watch parties and specials are also on tap leading up to Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday. Find more details here.

