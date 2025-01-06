Victory Monday Snow Stick Challenge: Show a blizzard of buzz for the Commanders

Snow days in the D.C. area come with a lot of traditions, but only one could let you clinch a Pat Collins Snow Stick.

NBC4 and Telemundo 44 are having a little fun with Monday’s snow by bringing back the Snow Stick Challenge.

It’s simple: We pick a theme to inspire your creativity, and you share a picture or video. We’ll pick an MVP and none other than Tommy McFly will hand over a Pat Collins Snow Stick (while our dear, former reporter Pat Collins lives it up in retirement).

This year’s theme? Victory Monday!

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

It’s a blizzard of buzz for the Washington Commanders – going to the playoffs with the best record since the 1990s is no little flurry!

Show us your best end zone celebration, Jayden Daniels Hail Mary, excitement for the playoffs – any Commanders-inspired scene you can dream up.

Even if you're not a Commanders fan, let's see your celebration of a decent snow accumulation touchdown for the first time in a long time.

Here's how to join the challenge:

Email your photo to isee@nbcwashington.com or upload it at nbcwashington.com/ugc.

Tag @nbcwashington on your favorite social media, including Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, X and Facebook.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.