Washington DC

Victory Monday Snow Stick Challenge: Show a blizzard of buzz for the Commanders

Show us your best end zone celebration, Jayden Daniels Hail Mary, feelings about the playoffs. Whatever you dream up, submit it by emailing isee@nbcwashington.com or uploading at nbcwashington.com/ugc

By Sophia Barnes and Tommy McFly, News4 Scene Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Snow days in the D.C. area come with a lot of traditions, but only one could let you clinch a Pat Collins Snow Stick.

NBC4 and Telemundo 44 are having a little fun with Monday’s snow by bringing back the Snow Stick Challenge.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

It’s simple: We pick a theme to inspire your creativity, and you share a picture or video. We’ll pick an MVP and none other than Tommy McFly will hand over a Pat Collins Snow Stick (while our dear, former reporter Pat Collins lives it up in retirement).

This year’s theme? Victory Monday!

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

It’s a blizzard of buzz for the Washington Commanders – going to the playoffs with the best record since the 1990s is no little flurry!

Show us your best end zone celebration, Jayden Daniels Hail Mary, excitement for the playoffs – any Commanders-inspired scene you can dream up.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Washington DC Jan 4

As snow returns to DC, so does a District tradition: The group snowball fight

The Scene Jan 2

Non-alcoholic wines to try for dry January

Even if you're not a Commanders fan, let's see your celebration of a decent snow accumulation touchdown for the first time in a long time.

Here's how to join the challenge:

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCThings to Do DC
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us