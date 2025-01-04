As snow returns to DC, so does a District tradition: The group snowball fight

Every winter, if and when enough snow falls in the District, residents in the know take part in a beloved tradition.

For those who look forward to the D.C. Snowball Fight Association's eponymous event, the first heavy snowstorm is a sign to check social media for a time and place -- and start prepping coats and gloves for the big battle.

The first weekend of 2025 will create the perfect conditions, when snowflakes begin to fall late Sunday night and continue into Monday morning.

"I think it's looking likely we'll be gathering on the National Mall again this Monday," said Michael Lipin, one of the founders of the D.C. Snowball Fight Association. "Our War Council is gonna meet virtually this afternoon and decide the exact time/location for Monday. Could be morning, afternoon, evening."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

What's the deciding factor for the snowball fight?

"We want to check the latest weather forecast to see what is the sweet spot for mobilizing the masses," said Lipin.

@nbcwashington Every winter in D.C., the first big snow brings back a beloved tradition: A public snowball fight put together by the D.C. Snowball Fight Association. News4's Joseph Olmo talked to the founders about their plans for 2025 -- and when we have exact details for the event, we'll share the updates at the link in bio. DC washingtonDC dcsnowballfightassociation snowballfight snow snowstorm nationalmall dupontcircle january storm winterweather iykyk dmv md maryland virginia va ♬ original sound - NBC Washington - NBC Washington

The association began in February of 2010, when more than 2,000 people showed up to Dupont Circle for a fight. (Last year, Lipin was in the midst of relaying the origin story to News4 when a stranger hit him squarely above the left eye with a snowball.)

For the last 15 years, residents of the District have returned to keep up the tradition -- not just in spite of, but because of, less-than-ideal weather conditions.

"We live in a very divided city, sometimes polarized," said Max Bluestein, another member of the Association. "What I love about this is, once in a blue moon, when it snows, we can all act like absolute children for hours and just chuck snowballs."

It's mostly a free-for-all, and the fight is open to anyone who wants to participate. There are a few guidelines, which the Association shared in 2024 "for everyone's safety and fun:"

Anyone who participates in this event does so at his/her own risk.

Please follow any instructions given by the National Park Police or Metropolitan Police Department. DCSFA will do so.

Anyone who behaves recklessly is individually responsible for the consequences.

DO NOT THROW ICE OR PELT VEHICLES! The nearby streets are very busy.

Play safe, and by all means, HAVE FUN!

Don't bring guns or other non-snow weapons to a snowball fight

Don't attack small children/animals/reporters/police

Do protect your eyes

Do bring friends and good vibes

Do stay at home if you're afraid, injured, or are recovering from a medical condition

Do dress appropriately for the weather and the activity

Any updates, including the designated location for Monday's snowball fight, will be shared on social media. You can find the D.C. Snowball Association on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

"I would encourage everyone to follow us on DC Snowball on X and Instagram," said Lipin. "And our main channel is our Facebook page, the DCSFA Facebook page, so lookout for an announcement, creating an event to tell everyone where to gather on Monday for what will be our 18th event in 15 years."

You can also check this page. When the Association announces the time and place, News4 will share that update here.