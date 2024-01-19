DC Snowball Fight Association plans second fight for Friday evening as more snow drifts over the District

If you've been itching to pelt strangers with snow, but missed your chance on Tuesday morning, we have some good news for you.

The DC Snowball Fight Association has announced a second snowball fight in the District this week, set to take place in Franklin Square at 5 p.m.

The association posted a gleeful announcement on its Facebook page, reading:

"We have not done this since the original Snowmageddon of 2010! We are having two snowball fights in one week!"

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The location for the fight was decided by a very close vote on Facebook and Instagram. Other possible locations included Lincoln Park and Malcolm X Park.

"This is the tightest lead since the 2000 elections, but there is a winner," the association said.

If you want to participate in the snowball fight, the snowy soldiers are meeting "on the eastern side of the park (farther from the Metro, near the Franklin School & Immigrant Food)," the Facebook post read.

The association recommends using a Blue, Orange or Silver Line train to get to the McPherson Square stop, and then using the 14th Street exit.

D.C. schools are closed, as are federal offices, which means just one activity left in the District: a snowball fight on the National Mall. News4's Joseph Olmo reports.

On Tuesday morning, the association hosted a snowball fight on the National Mall. News4's Joseph Olmo was there covering the revelry, but due to the relatively early hour -- 8:30 a.m. -- crowds were smaller than in previous years.

With Friday's fight set for an evening hour when most DMV residents are wrapping up work, chances for a larger crowd are high.

On Tuesday, Michael Lipin, one of the association's founding members, shared his best tip for fighters.

"You stay successful by continuously giving yourself ammunition," Lipin said. "And just, you know, you've gotta have targets."

Here are some other tips, rules and guidelines shared by the association "for everyone's safety and fun" on Friday: