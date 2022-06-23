The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do in the DC Area Now That It's Officially Summer

We’re embracing late nights in the middle of June with Friday night fishing, twilight pool parties, after dark comedy shows, stargazing and this show from one-person band Tash Sultana.

And the nights really are getting later: The summer solstice just passed on Tuesday, and all weekend twilight won’t end until about 9:09 p.m.

Smithsonian Solstice Saturday is our pick for late-night fun on Saturday.

Galleries will stay open until midnight at the African Art Museum, the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, the Arts and Industries Building, the Freer Gallery of Art, the Natural History Museum and the Smithsonian Castle.

You’ll also find a glow yoga (8:45 p.m.) and a dance party with DJ Ayes Cold in the Haupt Garden.

Or, stargaze through with optical and radio telescopes at Hofstra University’s Astronomy Festival.

There’s one more weekend to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride Month! Check out the Arlington Pride block party (Saturday, noon to 7 p.m., Rosslyn Gateway Park), Baltimore Pride (Saturday, parade starts at 1 p.m. on Charles Street) or Montgomery County’s Pride in the Plaza festival (Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., Veterans Plaza).

Events and Activities This Weekend in the Washington, D.C., Area

Smithsonian Folklife Festival

June 22-27 and June 30-July 4

National Mall

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival — a sprawling celebration of art, culture, language, food and ideas — is returning to the National Mall starting Thursday after going virtual the past two years.

Jewelry, origami and fragrance workshops, honey tastings, nightly concerts, performances, cooking demonstrations and speaker sessions are on the schedule. Talk burgers with D.C. chef Spike Mendelsohn, get an oyster-shucking and ecology lesson or dive into natural cures in the forest.

If you can’t make it to the Folklife Festival this weekend, you’ll have another chance. Weekend two is scheduled from Thursday, June 30 to Monday, July 4.

The Giant National Capital BBQ Battle

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

555 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C.

A national championship BBQ contest, live music, free food samples, cooking demos, kids’ rides and artisan drinks: Throw it all on the grill for the 30th year of this huge food festival on Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Tickets start at $20, here’s more info.

The Art of Banksy: Unauthorized Private Collection

Open June 23 to Aug. 21

709 7th St NW Washington, D.C. 20001

Experience what's billed as the largest Banksy exhibit ever assembled in this privately-owned gallery. The globally acclaimed collection features some of the artist's most iconic pieces such as "Girl and Balloon," "Flower Thrower" and "Rude Copper." Tickets to the event should be purchased ahead of time, as space is both high-in-demand and limited.

Friday

Dog Days of Summer: Yappy Hour

Friday, June 24, 5 to 7 p.m.

The Sandlot Tysons (8350 Broad Street, Tysons, Virginia)

This Friday, head to the Boro Sandlot for a happy hour like no other, with drinks, DJs and, most importantly, dogs! Guests are welcome to bring their dogs for some furry fun at the treat-filled Bone Bar, picture-perfect selfie backgrounds and puppy playtime with The Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

Free Pick

Summer Solstice Celebration

Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bluemont Park (N. Manchester and Wilson Blvd, Arlington)

Start off summer by getting outside and volunteering with EcoAction Arlington. There will be drinks, light snacks and two service projects: picking up litter and working in the pollinator garden.

SAVOR: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience

Friday, June 24, 7 to 10 p.m.

The Anthem (901 Wharf St SW, Washington, D.C.)

Get ready to discover delicious pairings of craft beer and culinary delights from across the nation at the SAVOR Experience. Beer-lover or not, everyone is welcome to experience an unforgettable night of flavor at The Anthem.

Saturday

Pollinator Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kingman And Heritage Islands Park (575 Oklahoma Avenue Northeast, Washington, D.C.)

Mark Pollinator Protection Week with educational activities. Organizers will also give away pollinator seeds for your summer garden.

Free Pick

One Journey Festival

Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grounds of the Washington National Cathedral

Celebrate the talents, stories and accomplishments of refugees at the One Journey Festival. The festival will include refugee and immigrant performers, storytellers and artists. One Journey describes its program lineup as a “cross-section of the cultures and creative talents of refugee countries of origin.” Activities include music, dance, art, food, technology displays, VR experiences and even a one-hour yoga class.

Mosaic Skateland Opening & PRIDE Celebration

Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mosaic, District Avenue, Fairfax, Virginia

Calling all “four-wheeled enthusiasts” and skating newbies alike to the grand opening of Mosaic Skateland. The opening of the roller rink will double as a celebration for Pride Month and feature multiple groups of live entertainment. Tickets range from $14 to $17, and guests are welcome to bring their own skates.

Free Pick

Living Longer Festival: Health + Wellness 2050

Saturday, June 25, 12 to 9 p.m.

Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building (900 Jefferson Dr SW, Washington, DC 20560)

Learn how to live longer, better and healthier at the Living Longer Festival: Health + Wellness 2050. This wellness exploration will both prompt questions and suggest answers about positive living styles in years to come. Admission is free, however, registration is required and can be found here. This event will also be livestreamed by NBC Comcast Universal.

DC Black Food and Wine Festival

Saturday, 2-8:30 p.m.

Sandlot Anacostia (633 Howard Road Southeast, Washington, D.C.)

Black-owned food and wine vendors will gather at Sandlot in Anacostia Saturday for an afternoon filled with deliciousness, music and socializing. Here’s info and tickets.

Free Pick

Friendship Heights Makers Market & Street Festival

Saturday, 3-7 p.m.

Wisconsin Avenue NW, between Jenifer and Garrison Streets

Shopping, giveaways, dance lessons and more to enjoy in Upper Northwest.

Dog Days of Summer: Camp Bark

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Sandlot Tysons (8350 Broad Street, Tysons, VA 22102)

The Boro Sandlot is welcoming dog lovers back to the park for Camp Bark, a training session for beginners led by trainers from the area. After the session, attendees can enjoy coffee and other fun treats, including some for the pups as well.

Free Pick

Smithsonian Solstice Saturday

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. to midnight

National Mall

Late-night museum hours and fun activities are free on the National Mall. You can also stop by Hofstra University’s Astronomy Festival.

Sunday

DMV Talent Extravaganza

Sunday, 3 p.m.

Bowie Center for the Performing Arts (15200 Annapolis Rd, Bowie, Maryland)

Singers and rappers will show their skills. Tickets cost $30.

Free Pick

Growing Pride at The Garden

Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The Garden ALX (5380 Eisenhower Avenue, Suite C, Alexandria, Virginia)

Fifteen LGBTQIA+ makers will sell locally crafted goods, and there will be food trucks, live music and crafts for kids. You can register for free.